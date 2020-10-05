Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Given a C$6.50 Price Target at TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$6.50 price objective on Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XBC has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. M Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.38.

Shares of CVE XBC opened at C$4.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.54. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of C$1.45 and a 52-week high of C$5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.61. The stock has a market cap of $425.59 million and a P/E ratio of -390.00.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$19.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.74 million. Analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,233,000.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

