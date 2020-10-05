Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Post Earnings of -$1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.96). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 470.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($11.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.00) to ($10.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.27) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRGB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of RRGB stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.65. 983,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,794. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.53. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 389.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,559.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,694.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 774.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

