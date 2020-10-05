Zacks: Analysts Expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Earnings of -$4.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($4.95) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($4.56). Royal Caribbean Cruises reported earnings per share of $4.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 215.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full year earnings of ($17.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.07) to ($16.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($9.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.78) to ($5.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

In other news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 110,749 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,157.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 27,730 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.99. 109,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,311,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.35. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.