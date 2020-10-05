Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to announce $1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.01 million.

EXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

Shares of EXP traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $97.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.86.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $125,347.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $999,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,318,000 after buying an additional 233,614 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $2,901,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

