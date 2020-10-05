Zacks: Brokerages Expect Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) to announce $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Molson Coors Brewing reported earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molson Coors Brewing.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. Molson Coors Brewing’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

TAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Molson Coors Brewing stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.70. 62,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,764. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.08. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.94.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $105,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,582,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,795,000 after acquiring an additional 224,315 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 14.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,676,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,053,000 after acquiring an additional 707,444 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,481,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,808,000 after acquiring an additional 66,238 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 6.0% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,402,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,282,000 after acquiring an additional 248,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 28.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,180,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,078,000 after acquiring an additional 930,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

