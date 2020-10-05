Zacks: Brokerages Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.31). Occidental Petroleum posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 690.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.22) to ($2.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. 598,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,712,668. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $47.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

