Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) to Post -$1.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) will announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.82). Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 170.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 355,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 109.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,830,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,050 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 530.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,120,000 after purchasing an additional 777,246 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,444,000 after purchasing an additional 601,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 975.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 403,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 365,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

