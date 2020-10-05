Zacks Investment Research Lowers Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $24.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $65.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 191.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,257,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 825,941 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $3,742,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

