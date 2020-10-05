Zacks Investment Research Upgrades A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

AMKBY opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

