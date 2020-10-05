Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FUSN. ValuEngine downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

FUSN stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.65. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($2.49). On average, equities research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $874,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,590,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,091,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

