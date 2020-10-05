Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

ZLNDY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Main First Bank raised shares of Zalando from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Zalando from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zalando from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.39. Zalando has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $48.48.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

