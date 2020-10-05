Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price increased by Truist from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.05.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $108.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.36. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $109.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.19 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after buying an additional 27,754 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 65.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 56,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 433,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after buying an additional 59,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.