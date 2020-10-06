-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Galectin Therapeutics.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04).
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 44.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 145.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:GALT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.70. 280,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,899. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $154.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.33.
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
