-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts have commented on GALT shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 44.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 145.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GALT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.70. 280,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,899. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $154.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.33.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

