-$0.14 EPS Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Golar LNG posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golar LNG.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. DNB Markets raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

GLNG traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $7.60. 1,913,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,823. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc grew its position in Golar LNG by 6.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 20.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 890.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

