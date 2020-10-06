-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01).

Several research firms have recently commented on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

NASDAQ ISEE remained flat at $$6.25 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.72. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,642,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,767,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,898,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,481,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,142 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

