$0.22 EPS Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. First Bank reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. First Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRBA. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of FRBA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.67. 16,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,741. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $125.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Bank has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Bank by 50.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 8.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 97.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

