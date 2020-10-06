$0.29 EPS Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.08 million.

WPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $48.80. 36,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,038. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,722 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,975,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,720,000 after purchasing an additional 739,637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,269,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,577,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.0% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,998,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,085,000 after purchasing an additional 693,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

