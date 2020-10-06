$0.31 EPS Expected for SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.26. SPX Flow reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research raised SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 307.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SPX Flow in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13. SPX Flow has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $49.94.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX Flow (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.