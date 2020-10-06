$0.31 EPS Expected for SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.26. SPX Flow reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SPX Flow.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research raised SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 307.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SPX Flow in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13. SPX Flow has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $49.94.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX Flow (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.