$0.59 EPS Expected for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Globant reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.60 million. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLOB. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $8.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.26. The company had a trading volume of 424,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.15. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $193.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the first quarter worth $61,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 135.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,346,000 after purchasing an additional 680,205 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Globant by 37.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after purchasing an additional 504,506 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Globant in the second quarter valued at $54,056,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Globant by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,744,000 after purchasing an additional 340,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

