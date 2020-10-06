-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.52). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Jumia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

JMIA stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. 4,379,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $621.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 89.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.