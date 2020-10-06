-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.52). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Jumia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

JMIA stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. 4,379,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $621.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 89.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

