-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.71). Five Prime Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 579.41% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

NASDAQ FPRX remained flat at $$4.86 during trading hours on Monday. 402,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,003. The company has a market cap of $178.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.54. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 46,336 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

