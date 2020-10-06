-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.82). Cellectis posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 89.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLLS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLLS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,772. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.13. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $21.97.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.