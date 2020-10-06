$0.82 EPS Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Sunoco reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.00. Sunoco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sunoco from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Sunoco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in Sunoco by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sunoco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Sunoco by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.88. 5,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,307. Sunoco has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

