$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) will post $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.26 billion. Ingersoll-Rand reported sales of $596.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.32.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $32,613.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $1,300,960.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,526 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $1,752,644,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,891,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,715,000 after buying an additional 15,469,364 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $297,903,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,340,000 after buying an additional 6,507,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 378.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,950,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,162,000 after buying an additional 6,287,326 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,111,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.27. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

