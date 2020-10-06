$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.36. 874,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.87. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

