$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.98. Masonite International posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $499.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on DOOR. Northcoast Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

NYSE DOOR traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $106.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,124. Masonite International has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $108.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

