$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.98. Masonite International posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $499.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.63 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,124. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.17 and its 200 day moving average is $73.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.70. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $108.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

