$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. G.Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

ZTS stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $163.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,610. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.98. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $166.79. The firm has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $179,432.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,455.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,407,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,425,000 after purchasing an additional 190,066 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $5,310,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

