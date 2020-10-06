$1.77 Million in Sales Expected for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) will report sales of $1.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $530,000.00 to $2.88 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 million to $10.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $105.74 million, with estimates ranging from $48.46 million to $159.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aimmune Therapeutics.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AIMT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,191. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.40. Aimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

