$100,000.00 in Sales Expected for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to announce $100,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Geron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $140,000.00. Geron reported sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year sales of $320,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $390,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $600,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Geron had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 19,251.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Geron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.68.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell bought 17,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $30,172.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Geron in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Geron by 1,483.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Geron by 281.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 405.6% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 115,292 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Geron by 101.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 29,069 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,360,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,808. Geron has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $617.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

