$109.98 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) will report $109.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.84 million. DHT reported sales of $58.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $577.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $575.05 million to $579.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $427.70 million, with estimates ranging from $362.86 million to $492.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DHT.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). DHT had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 231.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Shares of NYSE:DHT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.34. 1,631,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,533. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of -0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of DHT by 280.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 712,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 525,200 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.