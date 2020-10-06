$11.17 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce sales of $11.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.58 million and the highest is $11.48 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $16.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $46.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.14 million to $48.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $55.97 million, with estimates ranging from $51.21 million to $58.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 23.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GAIN shares. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Gladstone Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 160.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 19.3% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 39,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock remained flat at $$9.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 145,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,080. The stock has a market cap of $302.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

