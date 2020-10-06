$111.96 Million in Sales Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will report sales of $111.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.32 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $299.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $520.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $474.60 million to $562.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $939.50 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.39. 3,233,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,906,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88.

In other news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $123,891.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $252,183.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,511.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 980,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

