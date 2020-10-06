$113.75 Million in Sales Expected for EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) will announce sales of $113.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the lowest is $109.46 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $122.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $447.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $456.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $511.05 million, with estimates ranging from $481.99 million to $557.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVOP. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

Shares of EVOP traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 236,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,892. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.90 and a beta of 1.67. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $56,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,149.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,252 shares of company stock valued at $722,237. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in EVO Payments by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,347 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

