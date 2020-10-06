$125.60 Million in Sales Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to post sales of $125.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.09 million to $128.10 million. Penumbra reported sales of $139.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $517.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $517.10 million to $518.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $671.16 million, with estimates ranging from $657.40 million to $684.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penumbra.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $105.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.75 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEN. BofA Securities cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.57.

PEN stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.00. 392,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.66. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $241.81. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.20 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $1,175,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,003.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,764,545. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 39.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Penumbra by 233.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Penumbra by 74.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.