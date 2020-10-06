$13.82 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) will report $13.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.72 million. Gladstone Land posted sales of $11.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full year sales of $56.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.89 million to $57.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $63.44 million, with estimates ranging from $63.37 million to $63.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 9.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LAND shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0448 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.