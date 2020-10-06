$13.82 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) will report $13.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.72 million. Gladstone Land posted sales of $11.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full year sales of $56.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.89 million to $57.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $63.44 million, with estimates ranging from $63.37 million to $63.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 9.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LAND shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0448 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

