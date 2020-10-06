$132.96 Million in Sales Expected for Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) will report sales of $132.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Propetro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.54 million and the highest is $176.58 million. Propetro posted sales of $541.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Propetro will report full year sales of $791.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $711.74 million to $917.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $782.01 million, with estimates ranging from $534.88 million to $971.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Propetro.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Propetro had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $106.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.45 million.

A number of analysts have commented on PUMP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Propetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised Propetro to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Propetro from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.61.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,366. The company has a market cap of $420.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 3.24. Propetro has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

