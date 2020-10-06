$139.56 Million in Sales Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to post $139.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $210.50 million and the lowest is $109.10 million. Vail Resorts reported sales of $267.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.22) EPS.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.11.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $5.19 on Wednesday, reaching $222.43. The stock had a trading volume of 292,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $255.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.22.

In other Vail Resorts news, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $161,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,067 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $224,976.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,418 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,978,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 145.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,842,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,204,000 after buying an additional 1,092,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,463,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,679,000 after buying an additional 376,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,548,000 after acquiring an additional 49,642 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

