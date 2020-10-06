$14.41 Million in Sales Expected for WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) to report sales of $14.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.27 million to $14.50 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $17.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $57.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.35 million to $58.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $64.74 million, with estimates ranging from $60.30 million to $67.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of WHF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 63,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,674. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $211.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

