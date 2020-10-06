$146.12 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) to post sales of $146.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $112.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $528.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $528.79 million to $529.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $598.71 million, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $618.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Northland Securities lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Shares of MTSI traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,729. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $44.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $114,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,964. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $210,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,924.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,650 shares of company stock worth $770,409 over the last three months. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 64,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 42,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

