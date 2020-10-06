$16.92 Million in Sales Expected for Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report $16.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.02 million and the lowest is $16.82 million. Gaia posted sales of $13.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year sales of $65.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.14 million to $65.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $81.35 million, with estimates ranging from $79.42 million to $83.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GAIA shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. 29,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,965. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $192.21 million, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Gaia has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaia by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gaia by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gaia by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gaia by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.