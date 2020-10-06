$162.88 Million in Sales Expected for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to post sales of $162.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.85 million and the highest is $164.90 million. USA Compression Partners posted sales of $175.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year sales of $671.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $668.31 million to $675.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $660.32 million, with estimates ranging from $659.83 million to $660.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.24 million. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 84.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lucas Capital Management bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Caption Management LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 135.0% during the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 31,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 195.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter. Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 22.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

USAC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

