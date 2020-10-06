$176.70 Million in Sales Expected for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) to post $176.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Healthequity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.03 million and the lowest is $173.64 million. Healthequity posted sales of $157.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full year sales of $728.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $729.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $774.66 million, with estimates ranging from $749.76 million to $792.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthequity.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Healthequity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Healthequity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Healthequity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Healthequity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

HQY traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $54.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,531. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.39. Healthequity has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Healthequity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

