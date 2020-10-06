181,830 Shares in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 13.22% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

EJUL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.41. 4,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,340. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $19.87 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

