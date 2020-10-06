$19.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will report sales of $19.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.19 billion and the lowest is $19.43 billion. Facebook reported sales of $17.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $80.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.42 billion to $81.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $99.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $94.88 billion to $105.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.98.

Shares of FB stock traded up $4.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.65. 12,776,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,722,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.89. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $45,931.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,968.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,559 shares of company stock worth $9,282,867. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Facebook by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $277,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,034 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Facebook by 134.2% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 357,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after buying an additional 205,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Facebook by 37.2% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 196,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,824,000 after buying an additional 53,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

