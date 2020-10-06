1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) traded up 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. 12,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 4,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24.

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 9.41% of 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCOB)

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts fund accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

