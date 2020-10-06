$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will announce sales of $2.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Mplx reported sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year sales of $7.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $8.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,895. Mplx has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $27.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Mplx by 1,565.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 18.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 566.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 78,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 67,136 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 14.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

