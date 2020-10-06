$2.73 EPS Expected for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) to announce earnings of $2.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the lowest is $2.55. NextEra Energy reported earnings of $2.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $10.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $286.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.06.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total transaction of $11,469,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $49,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $14,782,720 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 164.6% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $6.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $287.91. 1,603,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.31 and its 200-day moving average is $255.16. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $299.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Shares of NextEra Energy are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

