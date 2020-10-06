$210.55 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) will post sales of $210.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $211.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210.02 million. HubSpot posted sales of $173.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $830.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $828.70 million to $832.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $992.85 million, with estimates ranging from $982.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.43 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $280.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $290.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.55.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.90, for a total value of $1,971,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,794 shares in the company, valued at $162,514,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.82, for a total value of $304,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,637 shares of company stock worth $8,801,901. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in HubSpot by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,286,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,408,000 after buying an additional 113,805 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,001,000 after purchasing an additional 343,577 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,760,000 after purchasing an additional 429,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 244.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 776,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,421,000 after purchasing an additional 550,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

HUBS traded up $4.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $289.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.36 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $320.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

