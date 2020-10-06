$213.50 Million in Sales Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to announce sales of $213.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $212.00 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $224.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $878.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $873.90 million to $883.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $826.15 million, with estimates ranging from $822.30 million to $830.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FULT. Raymond James upgraded Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Fulton Financial by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Fulton Financial by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FULT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. 1,348,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,353. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

